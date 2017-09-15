JOBS
Suspect in August shooting is in custody


Published: Fri, September 15, 2017 @ 11:50 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A suspect in an Aug. 13 shooting is in custody.

Arlis Casey, 25, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today on a charge of felonious assault.

He was arrested on a warrant Thursday at the police station and is in the Mahoning County jail.

Casey is a suspect in a shooting that wounded a man about 1 a.m. Aug. 13 as he was sitting with another man in a parked SUV on Mistletoe Avenue. The shooter then drove away, crashed into a utility pole then ran away on foot and managed to get away, police said. Police retraced his steps and recovered a gun at the Newport Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The victim was seriously wounded but is expected to recover, police said.

