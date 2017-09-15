UPDATE | Police recover 56 pot plants at grow operation in Campbell

CAMPBELL — Police seized 56 marijuana plants from a 607 Devitt Ave. home this morning.

Besides the plants, officers serving the warrant also found a substantial amount of equipment used to grow the plants.

Police arrived on the scene about 7:30 a.m. today.

No guns or money was found but street department trucks are being used to haul away the equipment and the plants.

Lt. Kevin Sferra, in charge of the operation, said charges will probably be filed after an investigation. One person in the home was talking to police.