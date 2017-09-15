Police discover drugs, gun in arrests on Judson Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found 358 painkillers, marijuana and a loaded gun while investigating a complaint of a suspicious vehicle about 5:05 p.m. Thursday

Timothy Overton, 18, of Potomac Avenue is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of drugs while a juvenile was booked into the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and trafficking in marijuana.

Reports said officers were called to the 100 block of East Judson for a complaint of a car parked in the drive of an abandoned home. When officers approached the car they could smell marijuana coming from it and Overton, who was in the back seat, and three male juveniles were shifting around in their seats.

The four were taken out of the car and two of the juveniles were searched and there was nothing found, reports said. Reports said the third juvenile had a bag of marijuana in his pocket and a semiautomatic handgun in his ankle when he was searched. A records check found that the gun was stolen in Boardman, reports said.

A backpack next to where Overton was sitting was searched and the pills were found inside the backpack. Overton also had $257 cash in his pockets, reports said. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail.