OVI checkpoint tonight in Columbiana County

LISBON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair Township Police Department, announced an operating-a-vehicle-impaired checkpoint will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight on state Route 170, near milepost 1 in Columbiana County.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant money, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint is in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.