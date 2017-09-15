JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

OVI checkpoint tonight in Columbiana County


Published: Fri, September 15, 2017 @ 12:07 p.m.

LISBON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair Township Police Department, announced an operating-a-vehicle-impaired checkpoint will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight on state Route 170, near milepost 1 in Columbiana County.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant money, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint is in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes