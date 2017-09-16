New YSU Women's Initiative director brings unique life story

YOUNGSTOWN

The newly appointed Women’s Initiative director at Youngstown State University is driven by her background to help not just women but all students.

Megan List, director and YSU assistant professor, said the Women’s Initiative plans to create a center for education, training, networking, connectivity and, most of all, a breeding ground for safe campus practices.

“It’s about getting the needs of this campus met,” List said.

She got her new position by chance.

“I’ve studied women and gender issues for a long time, and the position called for a scholar familiar with grant writing and administering, and my background checked out,” List said.

But the necessary skill set List has isn’t all she brings to the table; she also brings her passion, and a life story as a transgender woman.

