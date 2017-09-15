Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 30

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following people Thursday. The report was not released until Friday.

The grand jury indicted Nylen Cerda, 19, Bronx, N.Y., superseding indictment, on tampering with records, telecommunications fraud and possessing criminal tools.

On Jul. 19, reports say Police arrested Cerda on fraud charges after she reportedly attempted to purchase cell phones and accessories from area AT&T retailers Wednesday.

She reportedly purchased three iPhone 7 Plus phones and accessories from AT&T, 6000 Mahoning Ave., for $3073.97. AT&T was reportedly informed by the company's fraud department an hour later that Cerda's purchase was fraudulent.

Later, police arrested her at an AT&T store in Boardman, 7125 Tiffany Blvd.

An unidentified male reportedly took Cerda to a Bureau of Motor Vehicles location and where she "provided an AT&T bill to validate the wrong address that she falsified" in order to make purchases.

She stated in the report that she would receive $100 for each phone she returned to New York.

The grand jury also indicted Joseph Duarte, 33, South Maryland Avenue, on burglary.

On Aug. 10, reports say police answering a burglary call at a West Side home found Duarte in a second floor bedroom hiding behind an entertainment center.

Duarte had a bag of marijuana and rolling papers in his pockets and in a backpack he took inside with him police found a crack pipe, a needle and a burnt spoon.

The grand jury also indicted Tiffany Rosenberg, 18, Ron Park Place, Boardman, on four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs with a forfeiture specification and trafficking in LSD.

Others indicted include:

Tiawan Clinkscale, 28, superseding indictment, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Rocco Henderson, 58, Alden Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Kareem James., 37, Holly Drive, Girard, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Chad Best, 26, East Texas Street, Sebring, domestic violence, grand theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Zackary M. Muir, 23, Matta Avenue, burglary and grand theft.

Jayqhawn Kimbrough, 18, Hylda Avenue, carrying concealed weapons.

Doreen A. Quijano, 58, Stratford Green Drive, Canfield, OVI.

Robert Grier, 46, Southern Boulevard, possession of heroin, obstructing official business and falsification.

Jonathan Jordan, 19, Crandall Avenue and Christopher Moore, 19, Saranac Avenue, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and possession of cocaine.

Melvin White, 42, Fifth Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Gary Berenics, 54, Blossom Lane, Warren, burglary and grand theft.

Vincent Carosella, 55, Market Street, safecracking and theft.

Jeffrey Fuller, 22, Goldie Road, Youngstown, possession of cocaine.

Thomas J. Holler, 22, Paxton Road, Boardman, two counts possession of drugs.

Willie A. Key, 30, Halleck Avenue, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine.

Jennifer Barnhart, 32, Gertrude Place, failure to notify change of address.

Takota J. Frederiock, 19, North 17th Street, Sebring, breaking and entering.

Jeffrey Johnson, 44, Manchester Avenue, escape.

Trevon Weaver, 24, Coitsville Road, escape.

Jesse J. Stewart, 37, Roosevelkt Drive, two counts of escape.

Justin M. Luzier, 28, homeless, failure to verify current address.

Jacob DiCarlo, 37, Fifth Avenue. aggravated robbery, robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and firearm specifications with a repeat violent offender specifiation.

Julian E. Missioni, 26, Wildwood Drive, Boardman, aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon F. Ferrier, 20, Stoney Brook Lane, Canfield, grand theft, two counts of passing bad checks, obstructing official business and criminal trespass.

Jeremy S. Adams, 33, Selkirk-Bush Road, Newton Falls, receiving stolen property.

John M. Smith, 54, South Maryland Avenue, escape.