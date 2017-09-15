Israeli politicians offer support for London

LONDON (AP) — Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have tweeted their support for the people of London in response to the attack on a subway train.

Netanyahu tweeted "We stand with PM (Theresa) May and the people of Britain in our common fight against the forces of terror."

Israel's ambassador to London, Mark Regev, wrote that "Israel stands in solidarity with the people of London. Our thoughts are with #ParsonsGreen victims & their families at this difficult time."

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, referring to the TLV in LDN festival, tweeted that "Last week we brought love & culture to London. Today terrorists sent message of hate. Israel & UK stand together against #terror."

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department says it's moved extra officers, bomb-detection dogs and heavy weapons teams into the city's transit system as a precaution after the London subway bombing.

Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said today the NYPD also is monitoring intelligence through a joint terrorism task force.

Commissioner James O'Neill said Friday there've been no direct threats to New York City – but he says people should always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.