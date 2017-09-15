Get help with job hunting, resumes, interviewing at Youngstown library

YOUNGSTOWN

A new Career and Job Center at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County intends to help residents find job opportunities, write resumes and cover letters and prepare for interviews.

The center, located on the second floor of the main library at 305 Wick Ave., features nine computers arranged in a classroom-style setting with a projector and lectern at the front of the room.

Patrons also have access top a copier, fax machine and scanner.

“Our goal is to provide resources, services and a well-qualified staff to help people and businesses connect with the resources they need to help them succeed,” interim Director Susan Merriman said in a statement.

Librarian Judith Jones said it’s an effort to assist with Gov. John Kasich’s Office of Workforce Transformation.

“We did this because Gov. Kasich wanted public libraries to be more assertive in helping patrons find jobs,” Jones said.

Jones, who is obtaining certification as a career development facilitator, said she can even help people navigate the Ohio Means Jobs website.

“Some people do get overwhelmed by it, so it’s helpful if we can break it down,” she said.

There are other training and career-assistance programs available to those with library cards that librarians also are available to help people access.

Read more about it in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.