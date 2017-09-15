City will swear in four new firefighters Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN — Four new firefighters will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the downtown fire station, 420 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., by Mayor John A. McNally.

Most of the cost of salary and benefits for the firefighters for the next three years is being provided through a $398,793 federal grant.

With the hires, the fire department will have a staff of 127.

The new hires are Christopher Tripi, Joseph Stubbs, Michael Donofrio and Zachary Cook.

Also Tuesday, April Edwards will be promoted to chief fire inspector.