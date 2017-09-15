Canfield teen's second book to be published in December

CANFIELD

Last year, Vincent Patierno, 16, turned several legal note pads of written work into his first book, “The Day to Day Revelation.”

A little more than a year later, the Canfield High School student’s next book is on deck, with another stack of notebooks filled with handwritten notes, and is poised to be published Dec. 1.

Where Vincent’s first work helped him make sense of the world through writing, “This Is Not Real Life” will offer a critique on humanity’s relationship with one another, their obligation to social media and his take on finding actual purpose in life.

“I titled it that because I feel like a lot of people – specifically my generation in particular – that people aren’t living their actual life,” he said.

His peers, Vincent said, tend to shape their lives solely for the sake of photo opportunities. He said they’re not living to their full purpose, but the book also will offer up a possible means to do so.

