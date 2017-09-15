Candidates, issues dinner set Monday in Boardman Park

BOARDMAN — The Boardman Civic Association’s annual Candidates and Issues Dinner is Monday at Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m.

Candidates in the November general election and representatives of ballot issues will present information at the event.

The public is invited to join BCA members for dinner. For nonmembers, the cost is $15.

The speakers’ session is free and begins immediately after the dinner.

Secure a reservation by sending an email to MHarris1421@yahoo.com. Attendees can pay at the door by cash, check or credit card.