Campbell cops seize 56 pot plants from home

CAMPBELL

Charges are expected Monday after police searched a city home and discovered a suspected marijuana-growing operation.

Police seized 56 marijuana plants from a home at 607 Devitt Ave., capping off an investigation that began about a month ago, said police Lt. Kevin Sferra.

Besides the plants, officers found a substantial amount of equipment used to grow the plants after they arrived about 7:30 a.m.

No guns or money were found, but street department trucks were used to haul away the equipment and the plants. Officers also dumped out several pots of soil the plants were packed in and seized items such as fertilizers, fans, portable heaters, insulation and batteries to power lights and other equipment.

Sferra said there was no doubt the equipment cost a lot of money, but with marijuana going anywhere from $100 to $500 an ounce depending on what type it is, the people operating the grow could make their money back in a hurry.

The plants found by police were 11⁄2 to 2 feet tall, Sferra said.

Read more about the operation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.