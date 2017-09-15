Appeals court refuses to block; Richmond OK to play Saturday

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Ma’lik Richmond will be allowed to play in Saturday’s Youngstown State University football game.
The court declined to block Youngstown federal court judge Judge Benita Y. Pearson’s decision to allow Richmond, 21, for at least the next 14 days.
Youngstown State University appealed the decision this morning. The court dismised the school’s appeal this afternoon.
