Youngstown's Central Square, downtown streets closed this weekend for OH WOW! event

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s Central Square will be closed from noon Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday for OH WOW!’s Silly Science event and the McD’s Sock Run.

Specifically, Market Street from Boardman to Commerce streets and Federal Street from Phelps to Champion streets will be closed.

In addition, several streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for the 5K run. They are: Federal Street from Champion Street to Fifth Avenue, Market Street from Boardman to Commerce streets, North Chestnut Street from Federal to Commerce streets, Commerce Street from Chestnut Street to Fifth Avenue, and Fifth Avenue from Commerce Street to Fairgreen Avenue.