Youngstown police investigate drug activity at West Side home

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said vice squad and Community Police Unit officers Wednesday found a .22-caliber handgun and a blender with heroin residue while serving a search warrant just after 7 p.m. at a 1601 Third St. home investigating drug activity.

Cited for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia was Pamela Johnson, 30, who lists the West Side home as her address.

Animal Charity was also called to take a dog that was housed in deplorable conditions, reports said.