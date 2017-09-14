JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police investigate drug activity at West Side home


Published: Thu, September 14, 2017 @ 11:09 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said vice squad and Community Police Unit officers Wednesday found a .22-caliber handgun and a blender with heroin residue while serving a search warrant just after 7 p.m. at a 1601 Third St. home investigating drug activity.

Cited for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia was Pamela Johnson, 30, who lists the West Side home as her address.

Animal Charity was also called to take a dog that was housed in deplorable conditions, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes