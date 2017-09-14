Youngstown man charged with possession of fentanyl after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said vice squad officers Wednesday afternoon found a bag of fentanyl on a man they pulled over for making an improper turn about 1:25 p.m. at North Center Street and Wilson Avenue on the East Side.

The driver, Stacey Gray, 25, of Jefferson Street, appeared nervous when police went to question him and he was asked out of the car when officers found out he has a suspended license, reports said.

When Gray got out of the car, two pieces of paper fell out of his pants that had a brown powder inside, reports said. Tests later determined the powder was fentanyl, reports said.

Gray was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of drugs.