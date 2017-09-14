WRTA offering free bus rides Friday

YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Transit Authority is offering free rides Friday on all its fixed bus routes.

“Free 4-All Friday is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for riding with us and also a way to introduce those who’ve never used our services before to the many benefits of using WRTA to get to work, medical appointments, visits with friends and family, and more,” said WRTA Executive Director James Ferraro in a news release.

Riders can take advantage of the free rides for as many times as they want throughout Friday until the final bus run.