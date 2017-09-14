Woman faces drug charges after arrest on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who reports said was driving erratically early Wednesday evening was arrested on felony drug charges after police found 10 painkillers in her purse and four different bottles of pills.

Officers pulled over a car driven by Ada Cruz, 56, of Pearl Street, about 7:10 p.m. near a Midlothian Boulevard ramp to Interstate 680 after a car she was driving was seen weaving across the South Side roadway before running a red light.

Reports said Cruz appeared dazed and had to be told several times to put her car in park. Reports said she was taking medication for back pain, and in her purse were two pill bottles in her name and two other pill bottles. The pills were found scattered through the four pill bottles and a crack pipe in her purse.

Cruz was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.