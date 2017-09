YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a vacant 1115 Stiles Ave. home was burned to the ground at about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters responded after city police noticed the fire and called it in, reports said. The home was so engulfed in flames when crews arrived that they protected nearby homes and allowed it to burn down.

Damage is listed at $8,690. There were no injuries. Reports listed arson as the cause.