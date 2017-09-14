Trump dispenses hoagies, handshakes in hurricane zone

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump doled out hoagies and handshakes in the sweltering Florida heat today as he took a firsthand tour of Irma's devastation and liberally dispensed congratulatory words about the federal and state recovery effort.

Trump, who was in and out of the state in less than three hours, got an aerial view of the water-deluged homes along Florida's southwestern coast from his helicopter, then drove in his motorcade along streets lined with felled trees, broken traffic lights and shuttered stores on his way to a mobile home community hit hard by the storm.

Walking along a street in Naples Estates with his wife, Melania, the president encountered piles of broken siding and soggy furniture heaped on front porches, and residents who were happy to get a presidential visit.

"We are there for you 100 percent," Trump said before donning gloves and helping to hand out sandwiches to local residents from a lunch line under a canopy. "I'll be back here numerous times. This is a state that I know very well."

Trump earlier met with federal and state leaders in Fort Myers, where he was brimming with enthusiasm for the state and federal response effort.

"It's a team like very few people have seen," he said. Quoting back from Gov. Rick Scott's praise for the federal government's responsiveness, Trump added: "As Rick said, we have been very, very fast, and we had to be."

The president couldn't resist injecting a political flavor into his visit, telling reporters in Fort Myers that he was hopeful that Scott, a two-term Republican, would run for the Senate, where Democrat Bill Nelson is up for re-election next year.

"I don't know what he's going to do. But I know at a certain point it ends for you and we can't let it end. So I hope he runs for the Senate," Trump said.

Trump's visit offered him the chance to see how people are coping with Irma's aftermath and how the Federal Emergency Management Agency is responding. Many Florida residents remain swamped and without electricity. Nearly 2.7 million homes and businesses, about 1 in 4 Florida customers, were still without power today.