Training on new Trumbull jail scanner started today

WARREN

Trumbull County jail officials are looking forward to fewer incidents of inmates smuggling drugs and weapons into their lockup now that the jail’s new body-scanner device is up and running.

Training on the scanner began today and will continue, but enough people on each shift will be trained for the tool to go into operation almost immediately, said Maj. Dan Mason, jail administrator.

Such scanners work a little like ones used at airports to detect weapons that someone might try to bring onto an airplane or X-ray machines used at hospitals.

Read more about it in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.