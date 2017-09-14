Sutliff musuem opens new exhibit today

WARREN

The Sutliff Museum will open a new exhibit today that will be open to the public through January 2018. The exhibit is “Musicians and Scholars: the Dana Family of Warren, Ohio.” It explores the origin of the Dana family, through the relationship of Dana to the Sutliff family through Mrs. Phebe Lord Martin Sutliff.

The museum is on the second floor of the Warren Trumbull County Library, 444 Mahoning Ave. Admission is free, and hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays and Sautrdays. For information, visit www.sutliffmuseum.org, call 330-395-6575 or find us on Facebook or Twitter.