Restraining order lets Richmond play football until next hearing


Published: Thu, September 14, 2017 @ 8:07 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Benita Y. Pearson of U.S. District Court here has granted a temporary restraining order that forbids Youngstown State University from preventing Ma’lik Richmond from participating in YSU football games.

YSU issued a statement earlier this year saying Richmond could remain on the team but was forbidden to participate in athletic competition after a petition circulated asking the university to remove him from the team.

Richmond is one of two football players found delinquent in a 2012 Steubenville rape case.

