Prosecutor drops charges for 2 men arrested at RNC protest


Published: Thu, September 14, 2017 @ 12:37 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Charges have been dropped against two men who were previously accused of hitting police officers during a flag-burning protest at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year.

The two men, 24-year-old Dominique Knox and 38-year-old Joseph Scogin, had pleaded not guilty to striking officers during a flag-burning protest. Cleveland.com reports the defendants’ lawyers announced Wednesday that the county prosecutor had dropped charges.

One of the attorneys, Terry Gilbert, says the decision is a victory for free speech.

Lawyers for the protesters say 12 people still face aggravated disorderly conduct and obstruction charges in Cleveland Municipal Court.

