President Trump says deal is nearing on young immigrants


Published: Thu, September 14, 2017 @ 9:20 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to reaching a deal with congressional leaders on protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. But the president says he needs "massive border security."

Trump spoke this morning – after denying assertions by Democratic leaders they reached an agreement with him on the so-called DACA program.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi insist they agreed, with Trump, to "enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly" and to work out a package on border security – excluding Trump's planned wall along the U.S. southern border.

Trump told reporters today House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agree with him on DACA.

That's after Trump tweeted early today "no deal was made last night" on the issue.

