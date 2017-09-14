Pennsylvania dad charged in 4-month-old son’s shaking death

ROBESONIA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed in the brain injury death of his 4-month-old son in June.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Leas, of South Heidelberg Township, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Police say Leas’ wife returned to work from maternity leave in June, making him the boy’s primary caretaker. Police say on June 19, Leas called his wife to say the boy was having trouble breathing. Doctors later concluded the child had bleeding in his head consistent with being violently shaken or struck.

The Berks County coroner ruled the death a homicide Sept. 5 after an investigation with the district attorney’s office.

Leas has a preliminary hearing Oct. 20.