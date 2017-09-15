Parade of flags kicks of Hispanic month celebration today

YOUNGSTOWN

Keynote speaker Paulina Montaldo said she’s grateful for the country’s diversity and opportunity in her remarks at the opening ceremony for Youngstown State University’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration today.

The celebration of the culture and contributions of Hispanic people in the U.S. runs through Oct. 15.

The opening took place Thursday in the foyer of the Mahoning County Courthouse, starting with a parade of flags from 22 Hispanic nations, including the U.S.

With about 1,000 students in Youngstown’s elementary schools, Montaldo said the city’s Hispanic community mirrors that of the country.

It’s a growing community that wants to integrate into the country while maintaining its culture, said Montaldo, a foreign-language teacher at Ursuline High School.

Other speakers chose to draw attention to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. The Obama-era program allowed immigrants who were brought here illegally as children to remain in the country. The Trump administration announced this month the program would end in six months, leaving recipients in jeopardy of deportation.

