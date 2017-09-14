JOBS
OVI checkpoint in Mahoning County set Friday


Published: Thu, September 14, 2017 @ 9:35 a.m.

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced today a sobriety checkpoint will take place in Mahoning County on Friday to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

