OVI checkpoint in Mahoning County set Friday

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced today a sobriety checkpoint will take place in Mahoning County on Friday to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.