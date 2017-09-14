JOBS
Ohio officer pulled from patrols over comments after arrest


Published: Thu, September 14, 2017 @ 10:10 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio police officer is being pulled from patrol duties over comments he made after an arrest captured on a cellphone video that showed other officers kicking and punching the man.

Columbus Police Chief Kimberley Jacobs says she is appalled by the inappropriate and unprofessional comments made by the officer whose name wasn’t released.

The department says the comments were recorded on a body camera and that the officer didn’t appear to be involved in the arrest.

The Sept. 1 arrest inside a Columbus convenience store is being investigated by the department’s internal affairs unit.

Video shows officers struggling to subdue the suspect and eventually punching and kicking him.

A police spokesman says use of force depends on a suspect’s behavior and police policy does allow for punching and kicking.

