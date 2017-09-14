North Side man jailed on gun, menacing charges

YOUNGSTOWN — A Lora Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated menacing after police responded about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1000 block of State Street for a report of someone threatening the caller with a gun.

Reports said Deondre Walker, 20, was arrested after he was found in the woods behind a nearby East Side home and he had a loaded .32-caliber revolver on him.

Police were called to the home by a person who said Walker showed up, demanding things he had in the house and threatening people. The people in the home said they threw what Walker wanted out the door behind the house then called police.

Walker is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.