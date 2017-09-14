JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Tech and health care stocks stumble


Published: Thu, September 14, 2017 @ 9:48 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping, with technology and health care companies taking some of the biggest losses.

Prescription drug distributor AmerisourceBergen dropped 3.1 percent Thursday and McKesson fell 2.8 percent.

Facebook gave up 1.3 percent. Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor fell 2.7 percent after the U.S. government blocked a Chinese government-financed firm from buying it, citing national security grounds.

Energy companies rose as the price of U.S. crude oil rose to $50 for the first time in a month.

Stock indexes closed at record highs the last two days.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index sank 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,491.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,145. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,426.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes