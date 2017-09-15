Man arrested in Detroit Avenue shooting

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man accused of firing several shots earlier this week at a home in the 500 block of Detroit Avenue was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday at the East Lucius Avenue home of his grandmother.

Braylon Paige, 19, is in the Mahoning County jail on felony charges of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation.

Reports said Paige was arrested in an incident about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to the South Side street to check a gunfire-sensor activation. Police found several people in a vehicle who said a group of people at Gibson and Detroit avenues fired several shots at their car.

Read more about the incident in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.