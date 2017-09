LISBON

Lepper Library in Lisbon will host a program on canning from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. Beth Sefura, an educator from the Ohio State University Mahoinng County Extension Service, will administer free pressure canner lid gauge testing at 4:30 followed by a presentation on the basics of canning. For information or to register, call 330-424-3117.