House passes $1.2T omnibus spending bill


Published: Thu, September 14, 2017 @ 12:05 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a sweeping $1.2 trillion spending bill for the Pentagon, domestic agencies, and foreign aid GOP leaders are calling a winner for conservatives – even though it reversed many of the spending cuts sought by President Donald Trump this spring.

The massive measure wraps the 12 annual spending bills into one and is the first time in more than a decade the House has passed all of the appropriations bills in one fashion or the other by Sept. 30, the end of the budget year.

Lawmakers spent the past two weeks debating a $500 billion package for nondefense agencies. Today's vote merged it with earlier legislation that would give record budget increases to the Pentagon and provide $1.6 billion for Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall.

