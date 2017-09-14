'Grief Share' program begins Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

Churchill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road., will again offer “Grief Share” to all who have had a loss in their lives. The program will be offered every week at 6 p.m., beginning today, and each Thursday through Dec. 14 in the church parlor on the second floor of the educational building.

Grief Share is a 13-week program offering videos that pertain to: “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger,” among others. There will be a discussion after each video. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the workbook. Contact Janice Ferry at 330- 759-1924 for more information.