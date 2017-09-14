JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

'Grief Share' program begins Thursday


Published: Thu, September 14, 2017 @ 8:31 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Churchill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road., will again offer “Grief Share” to all who have had a loss in their lives. The program will be offered every week at 6 p.m., beginning today, and each Thursday through Dec. 14 in the church parlor on the second floor of the educational building.

Grief Share is a 13-week program offering videos that pertain to: “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger,” among others. There will be a discussion after each video. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the workbook. Contact Janice Ferry at 330- 759-1924 for more information.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes