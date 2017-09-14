YOUNGSTOWN — Rodney Lavoie, a former contest on CBS’s "Survivor," talked to the Mahoning County commissioners this morning about bringing his group Warriors of Purpose to the area to discuss mental health, bullying and addiction issues.

The group consists of reality TV stars who talk to middle- and high-school students about these issues.

Lavoie said his goal is to inspire the generation who hasn’t yet been affected by the heroin epidemic.

“You see the heroin needle in their arm at 25,” he said. “But you don’t see them being bullied in high school, or their mental-health issues.”

Lavoie is from the Boston area. His sister died of a drug overdose when he was 21, and he struggles with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

