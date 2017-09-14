Creating collaboration with civic hackathons

WARREN

The Valley Alliance for Science and Technology will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St. Rick Stockburger, TBEIC vice president and COO, will present the concept of a civic hackathon, and its impact on communities. He will discuss how civic hackathons can be utilized to make a city better, improve the workforce, provide opportunities to create and test new products and grow networks.

Stockburger will share information about successful hackathons around the country as well as present the series he started in Akron. TBEIC is in the planning process to host an energy-based hackathon in Warren that focuses on providing positive outcomes for the city in efficiency and consumption.

Space is limited, so registration is required. There is no charge for VAST members. The cost is $25 for nonmembers.

VAST is a member-driven organization created to foster an environment of technology innovation, application and growth in the Mahoning Valley and surrounding area through networking, education and global collaborations. For information and to register, contact Rose Shaffer Saborse at rose@tbeic.org or 330-207-2635.