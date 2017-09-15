Bruce delivers walk-off double for Indians' 22nd straight win

— Jay Bruce ripped a line-drive RBI double into the right-field corner in the bottom of the 10th innng as the Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 tonight to extend their American League-record winning streak to 22 games.

Jose Ramirez led off the 10th with a hustle double into right-center, beating Lorenzo Cain's throw to second. After Edwin Encarnacion walked, Bruce hit a 2-0 pitch just inside the right-field line.

Return to Vindy.com and read Friday's Vindicator sports section for more on this developing story.

'