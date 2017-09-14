Boccieri seeks state funds for developmental disability classrooms

AUSTINTOWN — State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, has introduced legislation to open up state school facilities funding to classrooms for students with developmental disabilities.

The bill, jointly sponsored with state Rep. Jeffrey Rezabek, a Republican from Clayton, allows state money for school construction, renovation and security reimbursement from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to be dispersed to county boards of developmental disabilities.

Right now, this money only goes to school districts, and county boards that sponsor school programs are not eligible.