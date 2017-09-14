Boardman police charge Youngstown man with burglary, intimidation

BOARDMAN — Richard Hickson, 42, of Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, is charged with burglary and intimidation after an incident at a Hillman Way apartment building early today, police said.

According to the report, officers were sent to an apartment there for a report that a “suspicious male” was banging on an apartment door. Police reported finding a door leading into the building had a broken glass panel.

Officers reported finding Hickson lying face down in front of an apartment, with a swollen lip and smelling of alcohol. At one point, police said, Hickson said, “I’m gonna shoot all of you.”