YSU enrollment down slightly, but grade points, tests at record highs

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s overall enrollment has declined nearly 1 percent since last year – from 12,756 to 12,644.

It is still higher than three years ago, when enrollment was 12,551.

YSU, however, did see an increase in freshman students.

This year’s freshman class of 2,278 students is up by nearly 6 percent from 2,159 last fall. It is 25 percent larger than the 1,821 freshmen who enrolled in 2014, according to the latest numbers released by the university.

The freshman class also has the highest average ACT score, 21.8, and the highest average high school grade point average, 3.31, in YSU’s more than 100-year history.

The number of freshmen with a high school grade point average of 3.5 or above has increased by 88 percent since 2014 and freshmen come from 526 high schools and 48 Ohio counties, up from 303 high schools and 37 counties three years ago.

This year’s freshman class also includes students from 31 states, up from 16 three years ago, and the total number of international students is up by nearly 40 percent to 442.

