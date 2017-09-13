Trump on taxes, wants lower corporate tax rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he'd still like to see the corporate tax rate reduced to 15 percent as he tries to sell lawmakers on his broad tax reform goals.

Trump tells reporters during a meeting with moderate lawmakers from both parties at the White House today he's still pushing for a 15 percent rate for businesses and would like to see a rate "much lower than that for individuals."

As for the wealthy, Trump says "the rich will not be gaining at all with his plan."

He says the wealthy "will be pretty much where they are" and "if they have to go higher, they'll go higher, frankly."

He says his primary concerns are the middle class and passing a plan that may boost jobs.