Struthers first responders get help in fight against opiod calls

STRUTHERS

Struthers first responders have new tools to protect themselves in the fight against opioid abuse in the city.

During city council’s first meeting since summer recess, Struthers Safety Service Director Edward Wildes said both the police and fire departments have ordered opioid personnel protection kits to mitigate the risk of accidental overdoses.

The police have ordered 30 kits and the fire department ordered 10. The kits contain gloves, masks and other items to keep the emergency personnel from accidentally coming into contact with potentially fatal opioids such as fentanyl.

The police force also added three new cars to its fleet, bringing the total fleet to 11 cars. All officers have also been equipped with stun weapons.

Wildes also said the fire department was looking to add a few more volunteers to its ranks, which currently stands at 16 officers.

