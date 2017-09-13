State supreme court affirms death sentence in Warren case

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Supreme Court today affirmed the death sentence of a man convicted in 2012 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court of murder and attempted murder.

The court voted unanimously to affirm the convictions of David Martin of Cleveland for the aggravated murder of Jeremy Cole of Warren and the attempted aggravated murder of Melissa Putnam in Warren on Oak Street S.W. in September 2012. He was also convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping. The court also ruled 6-1 today to uphold Martin’s death sentence with Justice William M. O’Neill, a death-penalty opponent, voting no.

Martin was arrested within weeks of the murder when federal marshals located him in Summit County. During his transport back to Trumbull County, he confessed to the crimes. In his appeal, he argued that his incriminating statements to the marshals and to a police should have been suppressed. The court rejected the challenges to the admission of his statements.

Writing the decision for the court, Justice Judith L. French noted that the death sentence has been imposed in cases similar to Martin’s.