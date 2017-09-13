Richmond sues to play at YSU

— Ma’lik Richmond might be standing on the sidelines with the Youngstown State University football team as soon as Saturday, according to broadcast partner WFMJ Channel 21.

Richmond, who has a rape conviction from his high school days at Steubenville, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court against YSU on Wednesday seeking to his reinstatement to the active roster.

On Aug. 9, YSU announced that Richmond would not be active this season but could practice with the team.

A hearing is set this afternoon before Judge Benita Pearson. Richmond is seeking a temporary restraining order that would restrain YSU from keeping him off the roster or on the playing field unless for coaching decisions.

Return to Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sports section for more on this developing story.