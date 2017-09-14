Post-hurricane gas hikes falling

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley avoided the recent hurricanes’ devastating winds and rain, but was hit by rising gas prices in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey last month.

Mahoning County’s average gas price was $2.55 as of Wednesday, and Ohio’s average was $2.44.

The average national gas price is $2.65, up 30 cents from last month.

In Ohio, gas prices peaked at $2.55 from Aug. 30 to

Sept. 4.

Those prices, however, are continuing to drop, not just in Ohio, but across the nation, said Jim Garrity, public and community relations manager of American Automobile Association.

“Relief is in sight for consumers at the pump,” he said.

There is good news for people who buy gas in Ohio.

