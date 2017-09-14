JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Post-hurricane gas hikes falling


Published: Wed, September 13, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley avoided the recent hurricanes’ devastating winds and rain, but was hit by rising gas prices in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey last month.

Mahoning County’s average gas price was $2.55 as of Wednesday, and Ohio’s average was $2.44.

The average national gas price is $2.65, up 30 cents from last month.

In Ohio, gas prices peaked at $2.55 from Aug. 30 to

Sept. 4.

Those prices, however, are continuing to drop, not just in Ohio, but across the nation, said Jim Garrity, public and community relations manager of American Automobile Association.

“Relief is in sight for consumers at the pump,” he said.

There is good news for people who buy gas in Ohio.

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes