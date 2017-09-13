Police arrest man with suspected crack cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN — Police stopped a man Tuesday for failing to use a turn signal, and found suspected crack cocaine, according to a report.

When police pulled over a car on Summer Street Tuesday evening, Adam Devine, 34, of Lake Drive, was looking at his lap and reaching for his feet, officers reported.

When they asked to see his hands, a white powdery substance was visible on his palms, the report said.

They also reported observing a torn plastic bag and suspected crack rocks on his lap.

After removing him from the vehicle. They found more suspected crack rocks on the floor, and an additional bag of suspected crack in the door, the report said.

Devine was charged with possession of drugs, failure to signal and driving under a suspension.

He will be arraigned at 1:30 this afternoon in Youngstown Municipal Court .