Poland Twp. puts village chief's son on leave after theft complaint

POLAND

A township road department worker facing a theft charge over an allegation he stole township property has been placed on administrative leave.

The township trustees voted unanimously at a meeting Wednesday night to put Raymond Beatty, 28, on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Township police earlier in the day filed a misdemeanor theft charge against Beatty in Struthers Municipal Court, where he is scheduled to appear Sept. 22.

Beatty is the son of village police Chief Russell Beatty Jr.

The charge follows an investigation that began after Trustee Eric Ungaro reported an anonymous tip to police Aug. 3. The tip alleged Beatty had taken “an unknown amount of road grindings” from the road department building to his house, according to a police report.

The tipster alleged the grindings were “transported to Beatty’s residence by an unknown, private company,” according to the report.

“That’s my job to report anything that I hear,” Ungaro told The Vindicator. “There happened to be some substance, and that’s where we’re at now.”

After the meeting, township road Superintendent Tom Monus told a reporter seeking to ask questions about the incident, “I don’t do interviews.”

Bob Lidle, trustee board chairman, said the township has numerous uses for road grindings.

