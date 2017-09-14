JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Poland Twp. puts village chief's son on leave after theft complaint


Published: Wed, September 13, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

POLAND

A township road department worker facing a theft charge over an allegation he stole township property has been placed on administrative leave.

The township trustees voted unanimously at a meeting Wednesday night to put Raymond Beatty, 28, on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Township police earlier in the day filed a misdemeanor theft charge against Beatty in Struthers Municipal Court, where he is scheduled to appear Sept. 22.

Beatty is the son of village police Chief Russell Beatty Jr.

The charge follows an investigation that began after Trustee Eric Ungaro reported an anonymous tip to police Aug. 3. The tip alleged Beatty had taken “an unknown amount of road grindings” from the road department building to his house, according to a police report.

The tipster alleged the grindings were “transported to Beatty’s residence by an unknown, private company,” according to the report.

“That’s my job to report anything that I hear,” Ungaro told The Vindicator. “There happened to be some substance, and that’s where we’re at now.”

After the meeting, township road Superintendent Tom Monus told a reporter seeking to ask questions about the incident, “I don’t do interviews.”

Bob Lidle, trustee board chairman, said the township has numerous uses for road grindings.

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes