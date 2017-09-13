Poland township worker charged with theft from township

POLAND — The township police department today filed a criminal theft charge against a township road department worker.

The worker is Raymond Beatty, 28. Beatty is the son of village police Chief Russell Beatty, Jr.

Beatty is scheduled to appear in Struthers Municipal Court on Sept. 22 for arraignment on the misdemeanor charge.

Later tonight, the township board of trustees is slated to consider disciplinary action against Beatty at its 6 p.m. meeting at the township government center on Dobbins Road.

According to a police report, township Trustee Eric Ungaro received an anonymous tip about Beatty taking road grindings from the road department’s building and to his house. Ungaro then notified township police Chief Brian Goodin about the matter, according to the report. The township police department then investigated the complaint, which led them to file the theft charge today.

“That’s my job to report anything that I hear,” Ungaro told The Vindicator today. “There happened to be some substance, and that’s where we’re at now.”