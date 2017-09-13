JOBS
Ohio sheriff: Couple, young daughter killed when truck runs light


Published: Wed, September 13, 2017 @ 2:25 p.m.

CAMDEN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in western Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.

The Preble County Sheriff’s office says the three killed in Tuesday’s crash are Melissa Hudson and her husband, Schon Hudson and their daughter, Emerie.

All three were from the village of Camden, where the crash happened. The couple has two older children who weren’t in the car.

Authorities say the truck’s driver was in serious condition at a Dayton hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the truck hit two other cars when it went through the light. The drivers of those vehicles were treated at the scene.

